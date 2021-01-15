Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of United Rentals worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in United Rentals by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $260.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.97. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.22.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.