Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 125,860 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125,860 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $21,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $45.52 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.