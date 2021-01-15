Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,609 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 384,960 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,003,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 838,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

LAMR stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.