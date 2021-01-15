Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 33,040 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,040 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Masco worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

