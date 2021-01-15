Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Takes $13.39 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,394,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of VeriSign as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after buying an additional 505,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after buying an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after buying an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,506,000 after buying an additional 102,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total value of $125,333.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,147,173.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,623.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,978,173. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $195.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.42 and a 200-day moving average of $205.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

