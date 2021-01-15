Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391,886 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $24,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

