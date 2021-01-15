Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.60 ($103.06).

Shares of DRW3 stock opened at €68.40 ($80.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The stock has a market cap of $588.24 million and a P/E ratio of 48.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.70. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a 1 year high of €108.50 ($127.65).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

