Dragon Coins 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $459.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and $459.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00052301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00427566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.62 or 0.04090774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

