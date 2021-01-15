DragonVein Market Capitalization Achieves $6.35 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $604,449.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,281.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.34 or 0.01323931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.06 or 0.00565183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00048031 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00176210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001880 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.