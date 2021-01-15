DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) Shares Gap Down to $405.50

DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $405.50, but opened at $389.50. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) shares last traded at $388.60, with a volume of 3,342,945 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 371.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 309.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L)’s payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 105,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £404,673.97 ($528,709.13).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

