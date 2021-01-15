DSLA Protocol Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $238,040.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00444571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.12 or 0.04082956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012768 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016215 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,186,014 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

