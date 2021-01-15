DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.49

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $14.42. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 8,090 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile (NYSE:DTF)
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
