DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,965.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $360,885.24 and $3,965.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017355 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008289 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003621 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

