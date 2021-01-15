DuckDaoDime Market Cap Reaches $16.74 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 7% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can now be purchased for approximately $26.21 or 0.00069864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $5,111.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00036574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00109563 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00066463 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00239472 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058002 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

DuckDaoDime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

