Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) received a €36.00 ($42.35) target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.95 ($38.77).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €34.66 ($40.78) on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1 year high of €34.66 ($40.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is €31.97 and its 200-day moving average is €27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.