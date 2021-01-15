Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $16.61 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,911,739 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

