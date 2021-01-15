Dynamite Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $61,999.48 and approximately $69,730.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004538 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00051326 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002891 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002830 BTC.
- USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002893 BTC.
- 1SG (1SG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007331 BTC.
- ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.
About Dynamite
According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “
Buying and Selling Dynamite
Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
