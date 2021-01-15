DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
DYNR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,825. DynaResource has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.
About DynaResource
