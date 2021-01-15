DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

DYNR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,825. DynaResource has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

