Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYSL remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Dynasil Co. of America has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.75.
About Dynasil Co. of America
