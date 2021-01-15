Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYSL remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Dynasil Co. of America has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

About Dynasil Co. of America

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

