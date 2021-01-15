e-Gulden (EFL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $481.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $481.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00393793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,972,320 coins and its circulating supply is 17,150,009 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

