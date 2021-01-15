Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS EAXR opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.86. Ealixir has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.
Ealixir Company Profile
