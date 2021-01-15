Earneo (RNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Earneo has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Earneo has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $13,581.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earneo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00052751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003042 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 178.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002853 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002966 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Earneo

Earneo (RNO) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 tokens. Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io . Earneo’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1

Buying and Selling Earneo

Earneo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earneo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

