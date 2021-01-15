eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Tops $133,012.08

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $133,012.08 and approximately $197.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.70 or 0.00396346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 123.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

