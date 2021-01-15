ECC Price Hits $0.0004 (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. ECC has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $850.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECC coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ECC has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,102.94 or 0.99991924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00021192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002251 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

