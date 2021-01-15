EchoLink (EKO) Reaches Market Cap of $723,077.12

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $723,077.12 and approximately $58,605.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.00474684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.25 or 0.04074623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013239 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016526 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

