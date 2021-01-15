Ecobalt Solutions (OTCMKTS:ECSIF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Ecobalt Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ECSIF)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 81,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 149,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

About Ecobalt Solutions (OTCMKTS:ECSIF)

eCobalt Solutions Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for base and precious metals, and uranium, as well as copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns 100% interest in its primary asset, the Idaho Cobalt project that includes a mine/mill site located in Lemhi County, Idaho, producing battery grade cobalt salts for rechargeable battery and renewable energy sectors.

