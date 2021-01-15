Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ecolab by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 38,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $212.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

