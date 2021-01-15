Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Gabelli

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by research analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL opened at $213.43 on Friday. Ecolab has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.