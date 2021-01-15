Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Update

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Edenred stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 17,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. Edenred has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

EDNMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edenred currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

