Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL) Shares Gap Up to $25.50

Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $27.50. Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 1,298,390 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.19.

Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

