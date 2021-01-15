Edgeless (EDG) Price Tops $0.0025

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $297,034.18 and $82.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00057458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00429053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.21 or 0.04041633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014018 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

