Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 77.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 138,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $266,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,506 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $266,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 495,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

