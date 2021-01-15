Electricité de France S.A. (EDF.PA) (EPA:EDF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.28

Electricité de France S.A. (EDF.PA) (EPA:EDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $12.84. Electricité de France S.A. (EDF.PA) shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 3,792,813 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.28.

Electricité de France S.A. (EDF.PA) Company Profile (EPA:EDF)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

