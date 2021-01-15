Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) Shares Gap Up to $117.60

Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $117.60, but opened at $123.10. Elementis plc (ELM.L) shares last traded at $116.20, with a volume of 433,812 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £671.41 million and a P/E ratio of -15.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.

Elementis plc (ELM.L) Company Profile (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis plc (ELM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis plc (ELM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.