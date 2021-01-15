Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Update

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the December 15th total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE ELVT opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $166.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Elevate Credit by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

