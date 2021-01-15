Elitium (EUM) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.19 or 0.00014421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $156.01 million and $374,585.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00059472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.86 or 0.00489082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.58 or 0.04173310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013398 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.