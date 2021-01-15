Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ELLXF stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Elixinol Global has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

Elixinol Global Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based dietary supplements and skincare products in the Americas, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products under the Elixinol brand. It also acts as a wholesaler, retailer, manufacturer, and exporter of hemp food; offers hemp seeds, hemp protein, hemp oil, and hemp flour; and hemp-based Sativa skincare range, as well as grounded plant based burger range.

