Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Shares Down 3.9%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Elkem ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELKEF)

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

