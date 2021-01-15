Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.
Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $669.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 227.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 496.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.