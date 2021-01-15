Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $669.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 227.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 496.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

