Elrond (EGLD) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $37.19 or 0.00100753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $620.35 million and $62.09 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,009,342 coins and its circulating supply is 16,681,587 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

