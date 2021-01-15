EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.76

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $5.64. EMCORE shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 321,270 shares changing hands.
EMKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.
The firm has a market cap of $150.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EMCORE by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.
About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
