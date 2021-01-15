Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $142,128.34 and approximately $30.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.