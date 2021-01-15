Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 91,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $84.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

