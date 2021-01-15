Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

