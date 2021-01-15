Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report sales of $136.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.18 million. Endava posted sales of $110.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $554.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.52 million to $575.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $677.88 million, with estimates ranging from $669.76 million to $688.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,575,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 192,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 170,972 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 153,744 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Endava by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 232,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Endava by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 199,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 95,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

