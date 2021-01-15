Endor Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $286,484.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $286,484.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00341382 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00028098 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002622 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000126 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.52 or 0.01144558 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

