Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $2,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $131.48. The company had a trading volume of 49,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

