Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $43,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

INTC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.82. 1,732,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,557,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $241.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

