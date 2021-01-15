Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.11. The stock had a trading volume of 167,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,660. The firm has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.62. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

