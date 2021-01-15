Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 277 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.26. 134,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $382.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

